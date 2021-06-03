Save up to 33% on Beats ANC headphones and sport earbuds from $60

Today only, Woot currently offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in various styles from *$134.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. A $6 fee applies otherwise. Normally fetching $200 as of late, you’re looking at 33% in saving with today’s offer undercutting our previous mention by $14 to marks the best price of the year. Beats Solo Pro come equipped with upwards of 22-hour music playback alongside all of the brand’s usual design notes. On top of Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, you’ll also be able to count on active noise cancellation to block out the world around you when it’s time to focus. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the positive sentiment we were left with in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



