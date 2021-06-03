Eve’s power-monitoring Energy Strip with HomeKit drops to $85, more from $40

Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit-enabled Energy Strip for *$84.99 shipped* when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d normally pay $100, today’s offer amounts to $15 in savings while dropping the price to match our previous mention for the best price of the year. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates with HomeKit for Siri voice control and more. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. I’ve personally been using one of these for over a year now, and have found it to be quite a reliable addition to the rest of my HomeKit setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 180 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.



more…