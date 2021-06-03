Bose ANC Headphones 700 are down to the best price yet at $254 (Save $125)

Today only, trusted retailer Meh currently offers the Bose ANC Wireless Headphones 700 for *$249* in Arctic White. Shipping adds another $5. Down from its $379 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $125 in savings, matches our previous mention for the best price to date on a new condition pair. Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11-levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the recent AirPods Max have you thinking it’s time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a closer look instead, especially at today’s discounted price. Over 17,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.



