Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Car Mount $22 (Save 26%), more

Runbingchan (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Car Charger for *$21.99* when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings and comes within $1 of the all-time low, and marks the second-best price to date. This MagSafe-compatible car mount from CHOETECH will refuel your iPhone 12 series devices at 7.5W charging speeds. Its features an air vent design as well as an adjustable swivel mount for getting just the right viewing angle to keep an eye on navigation directions and the like. As a #1 new release, over 2,290 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Level up Apple Arcade with Razer’s Kishi iPhone controller at a new all-time low of *$82*

· RAVPower 100W Dual USB-C Charger: *$60* (Reg. $80) | Amazon

· 4-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand:* $36* (Reg. $46) | Amazon

· Anker wireless charging-ready Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds now *$42.50* (Reg. $60)

· CHOETECH Dual Wireless Charger: *$28* (Reg. $35) | Amazon

· Save up to* 33%* on Beats ANC headphones and sport earbuds from *$60*

· 30000mAh Solar Power Bank: *$38* (Reg. $48) | Amazon

· mophie’s 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat is down to a new low of *$90*, more at *40% off*



-Deals still live from the yesterday:-



· Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe Cases are on sale from *$40*

· CHOETECH 20W USB-C Charger 2-pack: *$14* (Reg. $17) | Amazon

· Anker’s Soundcore Q30 Hybrid ANC headphones now down at *$60 *via Amazon (25% off)

· RAVPower 32000mAh Power Bank: *$60 *(Reg. $80) | Amazon

· BEACOO 3-in-1 Apple Charging Station: *$10* (Reg. $25) | Amazon



· w/ code *7A8I3997 *



· Bose SoundLink Color II Speaker serenades you this summer at *$89* (Save $40)

· Licheers Foldable Phone Holder: *$7* (Reg. $11) | Amazon

· TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones: *$50* (Reg. $60) | Amazon

· Home Depot takes up to *$100* off Ring Video Doorbells and other smart home security gear



more…