AeroGarden’s 3-plant Sprout indoor garden system hits all-time low at $40.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the 2020 AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden system for *$40.56 shipped*. Regularly $100, today’s deal is 59% off the going rate and the best price we have ever tracked by a long shot. Already one of the most affordable options in the AeroGarden lineup, this is a particularly great starter option for folks looking to bring the garden indoors all-year round for fresh veggies, herbs, flowers, and more. It can support up to three plants at once (roughly 10-inches tall) and ships with everything you need to get started like the 10-watt LED light system alongside the included 3-pod seed kit (Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill). One-touch controls with no soil needed, it’s also about as easy as it gets for folks not particularly confident in their green thumb skills. Rated 4+ stars from over 480 Amazon customers. More details below.



