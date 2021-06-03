E3 2021 show start times: Microsoft, Bethesda, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Square Enix, and more

Welcome to your E3 2021 schedule. After skipping the 2020 event, E3 2021 is shaping up to be an exciting one. While the all-digital event has been somewhat hard to keep track of when it comes to each of the major publisher’s event times and the like, most of the big names have released enough details now for us to plan ahead and make sure we don’t miss the most exciting announcements. After getting Nintendo’s schedule yesterday and Square Enix releasing details this morning, head below for our master E3 2021 schedule and a breakdown of the most important showcases about to kick off late next week.



