Whatever you need to get done on your Mac, having the right tools makes a big difference. The All-Star Mac Bundle brings together five award-winning apps (incl. Parallels Pro) to help you work smarter and stay secure. For a limited time, you can get the bundle for just *$34.99* (Reg. $876) with promo code *ALLSTARMAC* at 9to5Toys Specials.



more…