Razer Iskur X all-new ergonomic gaming chair puts you in the captain’s seat

Razer is kicking off the summer season with a new battlestation upgrade fit for a captain, the Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair. Whether you’re an established eSports pro, up-and-coming Twitch streamer, or just have a love for the sport, this chair was made for you. The Iskur X is crafted from steel and plush, velvety smooth synthetic leather. And it’s ergonomically designed to keep you in command through hours of intense play. We’ll be going over all the details below, so hit the jump to see if this one-of-a-kind throne can lead you to victory down below.



