Microsoft Bringing End-to-End Encryption to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is working around the clock on bringing a series of new features to Microsoft Teams, and July is projected to witness the introduction of several of them, including end-to-end encryption. Microsoft has confirmed on the Microsoft Teams product roadmap that end-to-end encryption for calls is currently in the works, with the company explaining that the release date is July. For now, however, this feature will only be supported for one-on-one calls in Microsoft Teams, but it could then be expanded to group calls as well in the coming future. “Teams will support an option to use end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for ad hoc 1:1 Teams VoIP calls, providing an additional option for conducting sensitive online conversations. To support customer security and compliance requirements, IT will have full control of who can use E2EE in the organization,” Microsoft