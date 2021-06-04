TOMS Summer Favorites Sale offers 30% off sandals, sneakers, more from $25

For a limited time only, TOMS takes* 30% off* summer favorites. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on sandals, sneakers, sunglasses, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. One of the most notable deals from TOMS is the Baja Slip-On Sneakers for men. This style is currently marked down to* $35* and originally sold for $50. The slip-on design makes it really convenient to head out the door and they’re cushioned for comfort as well. I love how versatile these sneakers are too and you can pair them with shorts, jeans, joggers, or khaki pants alike. They’re a best-selling sneaker from TOMS and you can choose from several color options. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.



