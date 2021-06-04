New details on hand crank-equipped Playdate gaming console + upcoming pre-E3 show

Remember that quirky little Playdate handheld gaming console we featured last year? Well, it’s finally ready to hit store shelves after a series of delays alongside a completely new slate of launch titles and internals. Made in collaboration with equally as unique boutique tech brand Teenage Engineering, the mini hand crank-laden handheld looks as though it’s actually about to see the light of day with a launch presentation scheduled for next week. More details below.



