RESPAWN’s Standing Desk is designed for ergonomic gaming at a low of $243.50

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN 3000 Standing Desk for *$243.51 shipped*. Down from its $341 list price, today’s deal beats our last mention of $267.50 by $25 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This desk is pneumatically adjustable in height from 33.5- to 49.5-inches tall. This allows people of various heights to sit and enjoy this desk. On top, there’s a 29-inch long monitor shelf that can easily uphold your display for a more ergonomic design overall. Plus, that creates a place to store keyboards, mice, and more. Since it can uphold 200-pounds, you can easily set any desktop/monitor combo on the RESPAWN 3000 desk without worrying that it’ll break. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



