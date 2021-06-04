Highly-rated Regalo Walk Thru Baby and Pet Gate sees rare price drop to $29 (Reg. $40)

Today only, Woot is offering the 38.5-inch Regalo Easy Step Extra Wide Walk Thru Baby and Pet Gate for* $28.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40, like it currently fetches over at Amazon, today’s deal is 28% off the going rate and the best price we have tracked all year. Including a 6-inch extension kit and four spindle rods, this gate is designed for doorways and openings between 29- and 34-inches or 35- and 38.5-inches. Perfect for pets or the children (ages “6 to 24 months”), it is 30-inches high and uses a simple pressure mount system for installation. The all-steel frame features a handy walk-through door for adults and includes “multiple safety-lock features, four wall cups for added security, and mounting hardware.” Rated 4+ stars from an impressive 48,000+ Amazon customers. More details below.



