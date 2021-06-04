Government UFO report finds no evidence of aliens but does not rule it out, reports say
Published
The New York Times and CNN reported a government report on "UFOs" does not provide evidence of aliens, but also doesn't rule the possibility out.
Published
The New York Times and CNN reported a government report on "UFOs" does not provide evidence of aliens, but also doesn't rule the possibility out.
The New York Times and CNN reported a government reported on "UFOs" does not provide evidence of aliens, but also doesn't rule..