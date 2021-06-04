Facebook suspends Donald Trump for two years for 'severe violation' after Capitol riot
Facebook has suspended former President Donald Trump for two years. His accounts were frozen after he praised supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Facebook Suspends Trump for 2 Years , in Response to Oversight Board Ruling .
