Weekend warriors can save up to $520 on Milwaukee tools and combo kits at Home Depot

As part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot has kicked off a new Milwaukee tool sale, discounting a selection of combo kits, accessories, and other home improvement essentials by as much as *$520*. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost in-store pickup is also available in many cases. Headlining is the Milwaukee M12 5-Tool Combo kit for *$199*. Normally fetching $299, today’s offer saves you 33%, beats our previous mention by $50, and matches the all-time low. Milwaukee’s 5-tool kit includes just about all of the gear you’ll need to check off those weekend warrior duties. All within the M12 ecosystem, you’re getting two batteries and a charger which can be swapped into the included drill, reciprocating saw, work light, and other tools. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,200 customers. Head below for more.



