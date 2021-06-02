Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything you need to know about Amazon's shopping event

Prime Day, Amazon’s summer shopping event, will return for a seventh year. This year it will be held earlier than usual, on June 21 and 22. If 2021 is anything like last year, we’ll see deals on over a million products on Amazon sites around the world.



Read on for what you need to know about Prime Day and how to prepare.







*Note:* To take advantage of Prime Day sales, you must be a member of Amazon Prime. This service is Amazon’s $119-a-year club that offers free two-day shipping on orders, as well as a litany of frills and various promotional offers. New Prime members get a free 30-day trial, which means you can sign up, get the Prime deals, and then dump the membership before the bill comes due.



To read this article in full, please click here



