Arlo’s Pro 4 outdoor security system includes 3 2K spotlight cameras at $450 (Save $149)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Arlo Pro 4 System with three Spotlight Cameras and extra accessories at *$449.99 shipped* in both black and white colorways. Normally fetching $599, today’s bundle offer saves you $149, marks the best value to date, and comes within $4 of the all-time low on the 3-camera system by itself. As Arlo’s latest smart home security system, it’s recent Pro 4 package arrives with 2K recording features alongside HDR and color night vision. Each of the included cameras are also rocking IP65 water-resistant housings, which have been redesigned to incorporate new features like automatic panning and zooming, as well as direct Wi-Fi connectivity so there’s no need for an extra hub. Also included are four rechargeable batteries and a dual charger. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 280 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.



