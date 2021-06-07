Call of the Sea Review (PS5)

When you think about books, movies, or games related to Cthulhu you imagine doom and gloom, a silent and unescapable desperation, anything but a tropical paradise. Raw Fury proposes a new setting for the classical horror universe, one that is overflowing with color and optimism, where the peril is just an ugly nightmare at the very edge of a beautiful dream. Read on to find out what kind of experience Call of the Sea turned out to be. In the last few years, Raw Fury managed to become one of the most visible indie publishers, launching pretty successful games such as Star Renegades or West of Dead. Since the very first trailer released from Call of the Sea I was fascinated by the idea of having a colorful adventure game set in the world of Cthulhu. The first game developed by Out of the Blue holds a lot of promise, and despite some issues with the overall experience, I have to say it did not disappoint.