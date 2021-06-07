Future Microsoft Android Phone Could Hide the Camera Under the Company Logo

Microsoft is an Android device manufacturer now, with the company betting big on the Surface Duo for becoming an innovator in this particular side of the hardware market. And with the Redmond-based software planning to be here to stay, it goes without saying Microsoft is already thinking of new ways to set its device aside from the crowd, and one way to do this could be a new selfie camera design that was described in a recent patent. Discovered by LetsGoDigital, the new patent proposes a design that cleverly hides the selfie camera under the front-facing company logo. In other words, you wouldn’t even know a camera is there, as the only thing that would be placed where the selfie camera typically is could be a Microsoft logo with its typical four-color approach. Under the screen cameras for Surface PCs But according to the patent, the cameras would use monochromatic senso...