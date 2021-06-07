Windows Sun Valley to Come with a New Settings Experience

Microsoft is working on plenty of changes for the next Windows release, and while there’s a chance this would end up being called Windows 11, it’s safer to just refer to it using its current codename – Sun Valley. According to the latest rumor that made it to the web, the upcoming Windows update will include a redesigned Settings app that is supposed to sport a cleaner look in a UI design that’s substantially more simplified and easier to use. All sections would come with colorful icons, and needless to say, the Settings app will use Fluent Design, Microsoft’s modern design language that’s being expanded everywhere across its products. Posted online and already removed because it comes from internal builds that aren’t ready for the public, the screenshot showing the new Settings screen confirms a dark mode as well, though this isn’t necessarily a surprise given the current version also comes with such a visual style. The end of Control Panel? On...