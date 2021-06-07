LG 2021 OLED 4K smart TVs up to $500 off: 77-inch with $200 Visa credit + 4-yr. warranty, more

BuyDig is now offering the LG 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV with $200 in Visa gift cards and an extended 4-year warranty for *$3,496.99 shipped*. Originally $4,088, this one is currently on sale for $3,500 at Amazon without the gift card or warranty, is now about $100 below our previous mention, and at the lowest price we can find with about $503 in total savings. Best Buy also has it on sale for $3,500, down from the usual $3,800, without the add-on credit. This is a 2021 OLED display with over 8 million pixels, a 9 Gen4 AI processor, NVIDIA G-SYNC with game optimizer settings, and loads of built-in voice command support via Alexa and Google Assistant. You’ll also find AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit compatibility with direct access to thousands of apps and your favorite streaming services. On the connectivity side of things, there are four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More 4K TV deals below.



more…