Home Depot starts the week off with up to 40% off RYOBI, Milwaukee, and other combo kits

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot is currently taking up to* 40% off* a selection of tool combo kits and other DIY accessories from top brands like RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more. Shipping is free across the board and you can opt for no-cost in-store pickup in many cases, as well. Our top pick is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless Drill and Driver kit at *$79.97*. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at 38% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 to mark the best price of the year. This RYOBI tool bundle is headlined by the brand’s 18V ONE+ drill and driver, which comes paired with a LED light. That’s alongside a battery which can be swapped between either of the tools, as well as a charger. This is a great package for kickstarting your setup on a budget, which can be expanded with a wide range of ONE+ tools down the road. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,600 customers. Head below for more.



