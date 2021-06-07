Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Forgotten Memories, Street Kart Racing, more

We are now ready to kick off another week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Big-time offers on Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac are now live alongside Apple Watch from *$125* and the best prices of the year on the previous-generation Apple TV 4K, but for now it’s on to this morning’s software price drops via its digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Forgotten Memories, Tiny Calendar Pro, Baldur’s Gate II: EE, Street Kart Racing, and more Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.



more…