Blink Outdoor Cameras up to $155 off with early Prime Day savings from $50 (2021 low)

Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day blowout savings event, we’re seeing an array a Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kits on sale from *$59.99 shipped*. Prime shoppers can take advantage of up to 40% savings on these handy home security devices, some of which are seeing their lowest prices of the year. Our top pick today is the Outdoor 3-Camera Kit for *$149.99*. That slashes $100 off the leading rate to mark a new 2021 low and match the all-time.



Shooting in 1080p video with infrared night vision, these smart cameras are equipped with programmable motion alerts and smart detection zones. So whenever an actual person wanders in somewhere they’re not supposed to, you’ll be the first to know. Each outdoor camera is weather resistant and touts up to two years of battery life. Plus, two-way audio and Alexa compatibility means you can feel at home from absolutely anywhere. And as part of today’s Prime savings, you can add Amazon’s Echo Show 5 Smart Display for just *$10* extra. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 50,000 customers. See more below.



more…