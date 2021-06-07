Green Deals: Hover-1 Origin Hoverboard has a built-in Bluetooth speaker at low of $130, more

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Origin Electric Hoverboard for $129.99 shipped in select colors. Matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Today’s discount is $60 below its normal $200 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique hoverboard lets you cruise around the neighborhood at up to 7 MPH for 6 miles before it’s time to recharge. There’s a built-in Bluetooth speaker so you can enjoy some tunes on your ride, and it only takes five hours to reach a full charge. It can handle up to 220-pound riders, making it a great option for people of all ages to enjoy. You’ll even find a built-in ultra-bright LED headlight to help you see at night. Rated 4.1/5 stars.



