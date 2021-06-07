HomeKit/AirPlay 2 First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound smart smoke/CO alarm + speaker at $150

Today only, Woot is offering the First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound HomeKit-Enabled Smoke/CO Alarm with Premium Bluetooth Speaker for *$149.99 Prime shipped*. Non-Prime members are charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $259, and going for as much at Lowe’s right now, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in 2021. If you’re looking to upgrade your home to be safer this summer, today’s deal is one that all should install. It includes Alexa- and HomeKit-compatbility. You’ll get notifications of emergencies that happen inside your home, including fires, carbon monoxide levels, and more. The app also lets you track battery levels. It supports AirPlay 2 and Alexa for music playback, should you be inside either ecosystem. The biggest benefit here is that this alarm can interconnect with others in your home that aren’t smart yet, including models from First Alert as well as other brands. Rated 4/5 stars.



