Apple WWDC 2021: iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and other major announcements
Published
Here we will be taking you through all of the major announcements Apple made during its WWDC 2021 keynote including iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and more.Full Article
Published
Here we will be taking you through all of the major announcements Apple made during its WWDC 2021 keynote including iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and more.Full Article
Apple plans to allow iPhone and iPad users to remain on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 even after the launch of the iOS and iPadOS 15..