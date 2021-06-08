FaceTime on Windows, FaceTime on Android: it's happening

At the WWDC 2021 keynote yesterday there was quite a lot to take in, with Apple revealing details of iOS 15 and macOS Monterey. But there were other big reveals too, including the news that using FaceTime will soon be possible on non-Apple platforms. In what many will see as something of a surprise move, Apple announced that FaceTime is coming to web browsers. This means that it will be possible to FaceTime from Windows and FaceTime from Android. No specific mention was made of Linux, but with a browser-based version of FaceTime in the pipeline, there's no reason to… [Continue Reading]