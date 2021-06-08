A number of major websites have gone down around the world, including the UK government web pages.Full Article
Global internet outage hits major websites - including the UK government site
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Global Internet Outage Linked To U.S. Cloud Computing Provider
Newsy
Watch VideoMultiple major websites went offline briefly Tuesday after an apparent outage at the cloud service company Fastly, and..
-
Amazon, Reddit, Twitch and other major sites briefly knocked offline by major internet outage
Proactive Investors
-
Internet down globally: Amazon, NYT, Bloomberg, Reddit and more websites hit by the outage
BGR India
-
Swaths of internet down, outage at cloud company Fastly
SeattlePI.com
-
Amazon, Reddit, Twitch and major news sites briefly knocked offline in major internet outage
Proactive Investors
More coverage
NI websites down after major global service outage
A number of Northern Ireland government websites have been affected by a global internet service outage.
Belfast Telegraph
Amazon, Reddit, Twitch and major news sites knocked offline in major internet outage
Several major websites, including some of the world’s largest news organisations, have been knocked offline in a major internet..
Proactive Investors