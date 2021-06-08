KB5003430 update is causing audio problems in Windows 10

People installing the KB5003430 update for Windows 10 are discovering that music files are becoming corrupted in certain circumstances. The issue affects Windows 10 versions 2004 and 20H2, and it renders FLAC music files unplayable if metadata is edited. For anyone whose music collection has been borked, there is nothing that can be done to get back corrupted metadata (save restoring them from the backup you obviously have), but there is a workaround to prevent the problem from happening again, and it is possible to get mangled files playing once more. See also: Insiders miss out as Microsoft keeps its… [Continue Reading]