Lululemon’s June Deals are live! Save up to 50% off new markdowns + free shipping

The Lululemon June Deals are live with *up to 50% off *new markdowns for warm weather. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on shorts, t-shirts, joggers, jackets, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve 2.0 Shirt for men. This style is currently marked down to* $54* and originally sold for $78. You can choose from three color options and it features a seamless construction, which is perfect for workouts. The material is also sweat-wicking and has anti-odor properties to keep you feeling fresh. With Father’s Day right around the corner, this would make a perfect gift idea as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.



