Panera teams up with Amazon to offer 40% + $3 credit for Prime Day orders

As an early Prime Day deal, Amazon and Panera have joined forces to give you a discounted meal during the extravaganza. Right now, new members who join My Panera through this link will enjoy *40% off* orders June 21-22. Prime members will receive an *additional $3* credit on one order during that time frame. It’s rare to see discounts this deep at Panera, and today’s deal marks the best we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting something on the healthier side of the spectrum, but still need to pick up fast food, Panera is a great place to check out. You’ll find a full bakery there with pastries, bagels, and more made fresh daily. Their You Pick Two combo is my personal favorite, as I love their broccoli cheddar soup (in a bread bowl) paired with a half chicken caesar salad. Head below for more.



