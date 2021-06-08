Jackery Explorer 880 has three AC plugs + dual 18W USB-C to power your gear from $730.50

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Jackery Explorer 880 Portable Power Station for *$769 shipped*. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an *additional 5%*, dropping the price to *$730.55 shipped*. For comparison, both Home Depot, as well as B&H, sell the Explorer 880 for $899. This portable power station features an 880Wh battery that can output 1,000W (2,000W surge) to run your campsite this summer. It has a real-time power input and output display so you know exactly where electricity is flowing. There are three grounded AC outlets, two 18W USB-C ports, a 2.4A USB-A as well as QuickCharge 3.0. Rounding out the outputs here is a 12V DC jack for car-style gear. When it comes time to recharge, that can be done from the wall, your car, or solar panels. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



