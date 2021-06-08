Add Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker to your summer BBQs at $97 shipped (Reg. up to $150)

Walmart is now offering the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker for *$97 shipped*. Regularly as much as $150 at Walmart, today’s deal is up to $53 in savings and the lowest we can find. This model tends to sell for around $120 at Amazon as of late but is currently out of stock. Just when you thought the summer BBQ couldn’t get any better, Masterbuilt brings 354-square inches of smoking space to take your grilling game next level. Alongside the removable wood chip tray and 1,800-watt heating element, this model has full thermostat temperature control, two chrome smoking racks, and cool touch side handles to make it easier to get it in just the right spot. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More details below.



