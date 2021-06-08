Microsoft Releases New Windows 10 Cumulative Update

It’s that time of the month again, as Microsoft has just published new Windows 10 cumulative updates as part of the typical Patch Tuesday cycle. The new batch of cumulative updates included in the June 2021 Patch Tuesday comes with packs of improvements for all versions available out there, obviously except for those that have already reached the end of support. Keep in mind that some Windows 10 versions continue to be served as part of Enterprise or Education SKUs or if devices are enrolled in the LTSC branch. Here’s the full list of cumulative updates available this month for Windows 10 devices: Windows 10 version 1507 — KB5003687 (OS Build 10240.18967) Windows 10 version 1607 — KB5003638 (OS Build 14393.4467) Windows 10 version 1703 —