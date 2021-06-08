Clean up a cluttered charging area: RapidX MyCharging Station review [Video]

As we add more and more devices to our daily lives, charging areas can start to become a cluttered eyesore. RapidX, which is no stranger to charging accessories, has recently released its latest clutter-cutter — the MyCharging Station. With four USB ports, a 10W wireless charging pad, a holder for an Apple Watch, and two standard outlets, it’s a great way to clean up a popular charging spot in your home. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.



