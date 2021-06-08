Glorious Model D Wireless is official, with 69g weight, 71-hour battery, more

We first looked at the wired version of the Model D back in March of last year and then the wireless Model O in February of this year. Well, it’s time to take a look at the Model D Wireless, a newcomer to the scene. With 71 hours of battery life and a price of just $80, it’s easy to say this could be the mouse that changes you, just like the Model O changed Jordan earlier this year. What all does the Glorious Model D Wireless bring to the table? Let’s take a closer look.



