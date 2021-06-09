Microsoft’s AT&T Surface Duo hits to new lows from $550, today only ($400 off)

Today only, Woot is offering the AT&T Microsoft Surface Duo Android Smartphone *from $549.99 Prime shipped* in multiple storage options. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally retailing for $1,400, earlier this year it received a permanent drop to $1,000, though Best Buy is charging $950 for it right now. For further comparison, our last mention was of an unlocked variant was $741. Today’s deal delivers at least $400 in savings and is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time, beating the previous low by $50.



If you’re after a unique foldable phone, the Surface Duo is up to the task. It has a dual AMOLED display that gives a unique overall experience thanks to a 360-degree hinge in the middle. It can be folded closed when not in use like a book, 180-degrees flat for enjoying larger-form content, or even backward and used like a typical smartphone. You’ll find both the 128GB and 256GB models on sale here, alongside USB-C charging, an 11MP camera, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars, and you can get a closer look in our previous coverage.



