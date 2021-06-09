Callaway, PGA Tour, more from just $10 during Golf Apparel Shop Father’s Day Sale

Golf Apparel Shop Father’s Day Specials start at just *$10* and offer *up to 60% off *top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on PGA Tour, Callaway, Jack Nicklaus, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Perfect your swing this season with the Jack Nicklaus Melange Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to just *$20*. For comparison, this polo is regularly priced at $60. It’s currently available in five color options and pairs nicely with shorts or chino pants alike. The material is also perfect for golf because it’s moisture-wicking, stretch-infused, and has built-in UV protection as well. This polo shirt would be a fantastic option for the dad who loves to golf. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Golf Apparel Shop or you can browse the entire sale here.



