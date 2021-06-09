Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.



*Sponsored by MacStadium:* MacStadium is the only provider of enterprise-class cloud solutions for Mac and iOS app development. Whether you need a Mac cloud for large-scale CI/CD or a single Mac mini to test your iOS app, MacStadium has a solution for all your Mac development needs.



*Sponsored by CleanMyMac X:* CleanMyMac X is the essential decluttering app for Mac. Get 5% off for a limited time.



more…