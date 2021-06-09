Samsung Galaxy S21+ delivers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display at $200 off

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB Android Smartphone for *$799.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $1,000, you’re looking at $200 in savings with today’s offer coming within $20 of the all-time low set just once before earlier in the year. Rocking a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, the S21+ arrives as one of Samsung’s latest handsets to deliver 5G connectivity and all-day battery life. Around back there’s a triple-sensor 64MP camera array that’s complemented by 8K video recording, Space Zoom, and 128GB of onboard storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 165 customers you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



