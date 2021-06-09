Clean and charge your phone in this Samsung Qi UV sanitizer at $25 (Reg. up to $50)

Alpha Daily Deals (96% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is once again offering the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for *$24.95* with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50 direct from Samsung where it is now on sale for $30, this is up to 50% off, matching the lowest we have tracked, and the best around. Not unlike those PhoneSoap sanitizers, this is a multi-function device that provides both wireless Qi charging to your smartphone as well as sanitization via a series of UV lighting. According to Samsung, it can “effectively kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus, and Candida albicans.” And you can also use it to sanitize your keys, wireless earbuds, or just about anything else you can fit inside (just about all but the absolute largest phones out there fit). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.



