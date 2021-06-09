Keurig’s K-Elite Coffee Maker with iced settings drops to $125 for today only (Reg. $170)

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker for *$124.99 shipped*. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $170, like it currently fetches at Target, today’s offer is up $45 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Not only does this model handle your typical K-Cup brewing, but it can also provide on-demand hot water for tea and other things as well as a special iced setting for cold brew all summer long. Alongside a water filter, it cam also brew multiple cup sizes, features a train brew setting, and carries a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you can brew 8 cups before needing a refill. Rated 4+ stars from over 25,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



