Espresso machines up to $370 off: Delonghi refurb, combo brewers, and more from $14.50

Household Gear (99.6% positive feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the certified refurbished Delonghi Magnifica XS Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for *$529.99 shipped*. Originally $800, and still fetching as much in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $370 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Seattle Coffee Gear’s refurbished listing is sitting at $600 for comparison. If yore looking to bring a pro-level espresso setup to your kitchen, you might as well as do it at $350+ off and with a solid 2-year warranty attached. It houses a stainless steel conical burr grinder with strength settings for the freshest brew possible as well as a removable water tank (simple front-side access), and a panarello steam wand for instant milk frothing. The 25 second warm up time is a nice feature and the 9.5 x 16.5 x 13.75 foot print is manageable for most kitchen spaces. Rated 4+ stars. More espresso machine deals below.



