Upgrade your home theater with Govee’s Smart Ambiance LED Lightbar bias lighting kit at $46

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Ambiance LED Lightbars with Camera for *$46.09 shipped* when you use the code *GOVEE6054M* at checkout. Down 37% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the first major discounts we’ve tracked on this kit and is the best available. While smart, and compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, this ambiance LED set is really designed to take your home theater to new heights. There’s an included camera that sits on top of your TV to see the screen and adjust the colors/brightness of the lightbars accordingly. This delivers an immersive movie-watching experience, and normally costs a few hundred dollars to accomplish with Philips Hue gear. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



