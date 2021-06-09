Denon’s 9.2-Ch. 8K AV Receiver touts AirPlay 2 and variable refresh rate at $300 off (refurb)

WorldWideStereo’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Denon AVR-X3700H 9.2-Channel 8K AV AirPlay 2 Receiver for *$999.49 shipped* in certified refurbished condition. Normally fetching $1,300, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings for those who don’t mind taking the refurbished route for their next home theater upgrade. Marking the best price of the year, this is $200 under the Amazon low and a rare opportunity to save on one of Denon’s flagship releases. With the ability to drive a 9.2-channel home theater setup, the Denon AVR-X3700H receiver sports plenty of notable features headlined by being the brand’s first model to support 8K passthrough at 60Hz, or 4K at 120Hz. That’s alongside integrated AirPlay 2 support, variable refresh rate for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers, as well as eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. Over 715 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.



