Dress up your yard with 25-feet of outdoor string lights, now $13 Prime shipped (All-time low)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback from 4,600+) via Amazon is offering its 25-foot Outdoor String Lights for *$12.99 Prime shipped* when the on-page 35% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this set tends to fetch $20, but the most aggressive competitors have been hovering around $16. Bearing that in mind, today’s offer will deliver roughly 20% in savings while marking the lowest price we have tracked for this set. If you’ve been wanting to add some ambiance to your indoor or outdoor space, it’s hard to go wrong with this string light set. Buyers will have 25 feet to work with, providing enough length to tackle a variety of creative ideas. If your reach needs to be extended, up to three strands can be connected, paving the way up to 75 feet of continuous lighting. Ratings are still pouring in, but AMIR is reputable and so far this set has a 5/5 star rating.



more…