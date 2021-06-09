What’s New in Windows 7 Update KB5003667

The June 2021 Patch Tuesday rollout obviously brought a new update for Windows 7 as well, though worth keeping in mind is that only computers enrolled in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program are getting it. Windows 7 no longer receives updates since January 2020, so if you’re still running the 2009 operating system, you won’t be getting any new security patches unless your company pays for custom updates. If you’re eligible for updates, the new release that landed this month is KB5003667, and according to the official changelog, it’s exclusively a security patch bringing improvements for both the core operating system and the built-in components. According to Microsoft, KB5003667 includes “security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Authentication, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Remote Desktop, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows HTML Platform, and Microsoft Scripting Engine.” The known issues