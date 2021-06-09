This tempered glass patio table is yours for $33 shipped (1-year low)

Amazon is offering the Flash Furniture Tempered Glass/Metal Table for *$33.04 shipped*. Matched at Walmart. That’s 17% off the going rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. On the hunt for a new patio table? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with this affordable solution. This unit is comprised of steel and a tempered glass surface ensures it will be easy to clean once you’re finished using it. The surface is round and has a diameter of roughly 23.8 inches, providing plenty of space for a couple people to enjoy dinner, play cards, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



more…